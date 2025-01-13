2:44newsWildfiresJanuary 13, 2025Authorities warn of looting and scams in wake of California wildfiresThe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is warning burglars, looters and scammers that they will be prosecuted if they take advantage of people who have been affected by the wildfires.Up Next in newsNearly 10 million under fire weather alertsJanuary 13, 2025Dangerous Santa Ana winds are set to return to Southern CaliforniaJanuary 13, 2025Fire victims receive an outpouring of donationsJanuary 13, 2025