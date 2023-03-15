'GMA3' Deals & Steals on beauty and skin care

VIDEO: Back seats of 13 midsize SUVs tested for safety
1:11

Back seats of 13 midsize SUVs tested for safety

Four makes and models received "good" ratings in the test conducted by the Institute for Highway Safety, which found back seat safety still has a way to go.

