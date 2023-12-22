1:15newsDecember 22, 2023Best and worst times to drive for ChristmasAAA says the majority of the travelers this holiday season, nearly 104 million people, will be driving. ABC News’ Trevor Ault shares which times to avoid on the road.Up Next in newsFlying or driving for the holidays? Weather may impact travel plans December 20, 2023Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023