1:45newsJoe BidenApril 16, 2025Biden calls US a 'divided nation' in 1st speech since leaving officeFormer President Joe Biden accused the Trump administration of doing "so much damage and so much destruction" in less than 100 days, including "taking a hatchet" to the Social Security Administration.