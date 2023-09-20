1:38Biden to hold high-stakes meeting with Israeli PM NetanyahunewsJoe BidenSeptember 20, 2023Biden to hold high-stakes meeting with Israeli PM NetanyahuThis will be the first meeting between the two world leaders since Benjamin Netanyahu resumed office and took back the helm of his country’s far right government last year.Up Next in newsSen. Amy Klobuchar on Biden's UN speechSeptember 19, 2023Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree offers hope amid recovery August 24, 2023Rainbow appears in the sky between mountains on MauiAugust 17, 2023