Biden joins striking autoworkers on picket line
Joe Biden
September 27, 2023
Biden joins striking autoworkers on picket line
President Joe Biden joined the United Auto Workers picket line Tuesday in his strongest show of support yet for union members striking against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.