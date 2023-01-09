40 Boxes: Deals on products for rest and relaxation

VIDEO: Biden makes 1st visit to Southern border since taking office
1:42

Biden makes 1st visit to Southern border since taking office

President Joe Biden stopped in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, which has become a focal point of the migrant crisis, before heading to Mexico City ahead of the North American leaders' summit.

