Biden to meet with world leaders after surprise Ukraine visit

3:00newsJoe BidenFebruary 21, 2023Biden to meet with world leaders after surprise Ukraine visitOn the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, President Joe Biden became the first American president in modern history to visit a war zone where the U.S. has no military presence.Up Next in newsBiden makes unannounced visit to UkraineFebruary 21, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022