Biden to meet with world leaders after surprise Ukraine visit
3:00

Biden to meet with world leaders after surprise Ukraine visit

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, President Joe Biden became the first American president in modern history to visit a war zone where the U.S. has no military presence.

