Biden reacts to Senate passing debt ceiling deal

1:25newsJoe BidenJune 2, 2023Biden reacts to Senate passing debt ceiling dealPresident Joe Biden praised the Senate’s swift action on passing the legislation before Monday’s deadline and called the bipartisan agreement a big win for the country.Up Next in newsBiden falls on stage at US Air Force Academy commencementJune 1, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shoppingApril 13, 2023