The best sneakers for running, comfort and more

VIDEO: Biden reacts to Senate passing debt ceiling deal
1:25

Biden reacts to Senate passing debt ceiling deal

President Joe Biden praised the Senate’s swift action on passing the legislation before Monday’s deadline and called the bipartisan agreement a big win for the country.

Up Next in news

Biden falls on stage at US Air Force Academy commencement

Biden falls on stage at US Air Force Academy commencement

June 1, 2023
VIDEO: Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

May 18, 2023
VIDEO: Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shopping

Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shopping

April 13, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.