newsJoe BidenMay 19, 2025Biden reveals aggressive prostate cancer diagnosisFormer President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has been characterized by a "Gleason score of 9" and includes metastasis to the bone, his office said.