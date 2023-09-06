0:56Biden tests negative for COVID after first lady’s positive resultnewsJoe BidenSeptember 6, 2023Biden tests negative for COVID after first lady’s positive resultThe White House says President Joe Biden is “feeling good” with no symptoms and is testing negative as first lady Jill Biden continues to recover at their beach home in Delaware.Up Next in newsFirst lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVIDSeptember 5, 2023Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree offers hope amid recovery August 24, 2023Rainbow appears in the sky between mountains on MauiAugust 17, 2023