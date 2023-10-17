2:56Biden to travel to Middle East as tensions between Israel and Hamas risenewsJoe BidenOctober 17, 2023Biden to travel to Middle East as tensions between Israel and Hamas risePresident Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, just 10 days after Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers.Up Next in newsU.S. expands military presence in the Middle EastOctober 16, 2023Americans in Israel to board ship and evacuate to CyprusOctober 16, 2023US expands military presence in Middle EastOctober 16, 2023