Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO

1:41newsDisneyNovember 21, 2022Bob Iger returns as Disney CEOIger, who served in the position from 2005 to 2020, announced Sunday night that he is returning to The Walt Disney Company as its chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Bob Chapek.Up Next in newsBob Iger returns as CEO of Walt Disney CompanyNovember 21, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022