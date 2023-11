Bob Woodruff talks 'After The Blast: The Will To Survive'

Bob Woodruff talks 'After The Blast: The Will To Survive'

Bob Woodruff talks 'After The Blast: The Will To Survive'

Bob Woodruff talks 'After The Blast: The Will To Survive'

Bob Woodruff talks 'After The Blast: The Will To Survive'

The ABC News correspondent, who was badly injured while reporting in Iraq almost two decades ago, joins "GMA" with his wife Lee to discuss revisiting that moment.