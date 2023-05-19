Body camera footage released from takedown of teen gunman

2:03newsMay 19, 2023Body camera footage released from takedown of teen gunmanThe footage of the mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, that left three people dead and six others injured was captured on a home’s Ring doorbell camera.Up Next in newsTargeted shooting at Ohio engine facility leaves one dead and one injuredMay 19, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shoppingApril 13, 2023