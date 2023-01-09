40 Boxes: Deals on products for rest and relaxation

VIDEO: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian capital over claims of ‘stolen’ election
2:23

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian capital over claims of ‘stolen’ election

Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed three government buildings, saying the election was rigged.

Up Next in news

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court

January 9, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.