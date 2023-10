Business associate of popular morning show host DJ Envy in hot water

Business associate of popular morning show host DJ Envy in hot water

Business associate of popular morning show host DJ Envy in hot water

Business associate of popular morning show host DJ Envy in hot water

Business associate of popular morning show host DJ Envy in hot water

Cesar Pina was arrested by federal agents in connection to an alleged multi-million-dollar "Ponzi-like" home-flipping scheme, Justice officials said.