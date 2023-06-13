Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: Business imposter scams on the rise in the US
2:38

Business imposter scams on the rise in the US

The latest scam involves victims receiving a call, email or text that looks like it's from a legitimate company or brand and often asks for payment information.

