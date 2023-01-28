California court releases video showing brutal attack on Paul Pelosi

2:10newsJanuary 28, 2023California court releases video showing brutal attack on Paul PelosiA new video just released shows an intruder breaking into the home of now-former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer.Up Next in news‘Drop the hammer!’: Video of attack on Pelosi’s husband releasedJanuary 27, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022