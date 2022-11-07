VIDEO: Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters
2:34

Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters

With an audience that skews under 30, some candidates are heading to TikTok to get out the vote, but some experts warn about misinformation spreading on the platform.

Up Next in news

Politicians navigate tricky terrain of campaigning on TikTok

Politicians navigate tricky terrain of campaigning on TikTok

November 3, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.