Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters

2:34newsElectionsNovember 7, 2022Candidates take to TikTok to reach young votersWith an audience that skews under 30, some candidates are heading to TikTok to get out the vote, but some experts warn about misinformation spreading on the platform.Up Next in newsPoliticians navigate tricky terrain of campaigning on TikTokNovember 3, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022