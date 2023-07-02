'GMA' Deals & Steals made in America

VIDEO: CDC issues warning about Malaria after cases reported in Texas, Florida
2:29

CDC issues warning about Malaria after cases reported in Texas, Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert after five confirmed cases of malaria were reported in Florida and Texas.

Up Next in news

Fungal meningitis outbreak highlights risks of 'medical tourism' for plastic surgery

Fungal meningitis outbreak highlights risks of 'medical tourism' for plastic surgery

July 1, 2023
Through the Cracks: Families lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections end

Through the Cracks: Families lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections end

June 30, 2023
VIDEO: First came protests at all ages drag show. Then, came the rainbow umbrellas

First came protests at all-ages drag shows. Then, the rainbow umbrellas

June 15, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.