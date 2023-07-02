CDC issues warning about Malaria after cases reported in Texas, Florida

2:29newsJuly 2, 2023CDC issues warning about Malaria after cases reported in Texas, FloridaThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert after five confirmed cases of malaria were reported in Florida and Texas.Up Next in newsFungal meningitis outbreak highlights risks of 'medical tourism' for plastic surgeryJuly 1, 2023Through the Cracks: Families lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections endJune 30, 2023First came protests at all-ages drag shows. Then, the rainbow umbrellasJune 15, 2023