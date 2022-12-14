Columbine High School shooting survivor Missy Mendo writes to future survivors

0:19newsDecember 14, 2022Columbine High School shooting survivor Missy Mendo writes to future survivorsMissy Mendo said her survivors’ guilt after the 1999 deadly shooting led her to not be able to hug her parents for a period of time. Up Next in newsSchool shootings more common than initially believedDecember 13, 2019Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022