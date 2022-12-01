Congress races to avert rail strike

2:47newsDecember 1, 2022Congress races to avert rail strikeSenators are expected to vote as soon as Thursday, forcing workers to accept a tentative deal to prevent a rail strike that could cost the economy up to $2 billion a day.Up Next in newsABC News Live: Congress votes on bill to stop potential rail worker strikeNovember 30, 20223 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon banNovember 23, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022