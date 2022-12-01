'GMA' Deals & Steals Holiday Extravaganza, Day 2

VIDEO: Congress races to avert rail strike
2:47
  • news
  • December 1, 2022

Congress races to avert rail strike

Senators are expected to vote as soon as Thursday, forcing workers to accept a tentative deal to prevent a rail strike that could cost the economy up to $2 billion a day.

