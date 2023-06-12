Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital with brutal blow

2:05newsJune 12, 2023Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital with brutal blowThe man inside the Burnie costume was sent to the hospital after receiving a knockout punch from the mixed martial arts superstar during a halftime skit.Up Next in newsTeen has dance-off with Miami Heat mascot during NBA FinalsJune 8, 2023Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces June 12, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023