Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: Countdown to Trump's court appearance
3:01

Countdown to Trump's court appearance

Former President Donald Trump spoke out against the charges ahead of his arraignment in a Miami courthouse and said he will plead "not guilty" at the court appearance.

Up Next in news

Trump tries to rally supporters after historic indictment

Trump tries to rally supporters after historic indictment

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

May 18, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.