The nail care you need to get the best at-home manicure

VIDEO: Couple claims they were abandoned at sea during snorkeling excursion
2:55

Couple claims they were abandoned at sea during snorkeling excursion

A California couple that was on a honeymoon in Hawaii is suing tour operator Sail Maui claiming the boat left them behind while snorkeling.

Up Next in news

Woman details former relationship with US man charged with killing wife in Fiji

Woman details former relationship with US man charged with killing wife in Fiji

August 2, 2022
VIDEO: MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

February 28, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.