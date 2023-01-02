Criminology student charged in killings of 4 Idaho students

5:38newsJanuary 2, 2023Criminology student charged in killings of 4 Idaho studentsGraduate student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.Up Next in newsNew details about the Idaho college murder suspect from his childhood friendJanuary 2, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022