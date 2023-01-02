The Right Stuff: Shop the best at home fitness gear

VIDEO: Criminology student charged in killings of 4 Idaho students
5:38

Criminology student charged in killings of 4 Idaho students

Graduate student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

