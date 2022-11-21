5 dead, dozens injured at gay nightclub

3:14newsPrideNovember 21, 20225 dead, dozens injured at gay nightclubThe suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, allegedly began shooting as soon as he walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night, according to police. Up Next in news5 dead after shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ clubNovember 21, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022