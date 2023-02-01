Defense clashes with lead investigator in Alex Murdaugh trial

2:52newsFebruary 1, 2023Defense clashes with lead investigator in Alex Murdaugh trialABC News’ Eva Pilgrim reports on the latest developments on the former South Carolina lawyer's trial for the double murder of his wife and son in 2021. Up Next in newsMore investigators, Verizon representative to testify in Alex Murdaugh Trial January 31, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022