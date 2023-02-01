'GMA' Deals & Steals celebrating Black-owned businesses

VIDEO: Defense clashes with lead investigator in Alex Murdaugh trial
2:52
  • news
  • February 1, 2023

Defense clashes with lead investigator in Alex Murdaugh trial

ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim reports on the latest developments on the former South Carolina lawyer's trial for the double murder of his wife and son in 2021.

