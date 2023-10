Must-see demo shows how to protect your home from wildfires

Must-see demo shows how to protect your home from wildfires

ABC News’ Matt Gutman heads to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety in South Carolina where researchers study the science of wildfires and its effects on certain house structures.