Democrat Katie Hobbs projected to win Arizona governor’s race

1:38newsElectionsNovember 15, 2022Democrat Katie Hobbs projected to win Arizona governor's raceHobbs is projected to win her race against Republican Kari Lake, flipping the Arizona governor's seat for the first time in more than a decade.