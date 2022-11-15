Digital Deals: Save 50% on NOD Products gadgets and more gift ideas

VIDEO: Democrat Katie Hobbs projected to win Arizona governor’s race
1:38

Democrat Katie Hobbs projected to win Arizona governor’s race

Hobbs is projected to win her race against Republican Kari Lake, flipping the Arizona governor's seat for the first time in more than a decade.

