DHS anticipates migrant spike ahead of Title 42 expiration date

1:51newsDecember 16, 2022DHS anticipates migrant spike ahead of Title 42 expiration dateThe Trump-era policy allowing officials to turn away would-be migrants based on COVID health orders expires next week.Up Next in newsLawmaker on cause of illegal pot farms: 'A product of a dysfunctional federal policy'December 15, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022