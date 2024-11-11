2:08newsDisneyNovember 11, 2024Disney cruise ship saves 4 on sinking vesselThe Disney “Treasure” launched one of its lifeboats to help rescue four passengers after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call for help on Sunday morning that a 50-foot catamaran was sinking.Up Next in newsBaby goat rescued after being stranded for days on a cliff in HawaiiNovember 10, 2024Rescue dog trembling during car ride is adorably comforted by Dalmatian big brotherNovember 7, 2024Flooding in Spain leaves dozens dead, officials sayOctober 30, 2024