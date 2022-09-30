Best fall jackets to shop now: Bombers, denim and more great styles

VIDEO: Dolphins quarterback injury raises concussion concerns
Dolphins quarterback injury raises concussion concerns

Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field on Thursday night with head and neck injuries, sparking questions about whether he should've been playing in the first place.

