More than a dozen states brace for freezing temperatures

1:06newsWeatherOctober 17, 2022More than a dozen states brace for freezing temperaturesABC News' Alex Perez reports from Chicago as some areas in the Midwest face some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Up Next in newsDamage from weather, climate disasters could exceed $100 billion in 2022, NOAA says October 12, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane IanSeptember 29, 2022