Shop the best bath towels, from plush to waffle and more

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows woman fend off attacker
2:22
  • news
  • February 17, 2023

Dramatic video shows woman fend off attacker

Nashali Alma, 24, said the attacker at her apartment gym in Tampa, Florida, kept trying to grab her phone and she decided to fight him off, broke free and called 911.

Up Next in news

Paul Pelosi’s attacker showed no remorse in call to reporter

Paul Pelosi’s attacker showed no remorse in call to reporter

January 30, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.