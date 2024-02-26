2:19newsNCAAFebruary 26, 2024Duke basketball star injured after Wake Forest fans rush courtKyle Filipowski sprained his ankle when he was caught in the middle of Wake Forest fans storming the court while celebrating the team’s upset victory over No. 8 Duke.Up Next in newsCaitlin Clark breaks NCAA's women's all-time scoring recordFebruary 17, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023