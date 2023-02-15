'GMA3' Deals & Steals on beauty bargains

VIDEO: Earthquake survivors still being rescued as death toll tops 41,000
2:25
  • news
  • February 15, 2023

Earthquake survivors still being rescued as death toll tops 41,000

ABC News’ James Longman reports with the latest on the rescue and recovery efforts after the 7.8-magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria.

Up Next in news

Growing humanitarian crisis after earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Growing humanitarian crisis after earthquake in Turkey, Syria

February 14, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.