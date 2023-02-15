Earthquake survivors still being rescued as death toll tops 41,000

2:25newsFebruary 15, 2023Earthquake survivors still being rescued as death toll tops 41,000ABC News’ James Longman reports with the latest on the rescue and recovery efforts after the 7.8-magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria.Up Next in newsGrowing humanitarian crisis after earthquake in Turkey, SyriaFebruary 14, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022