The Right Stuff: The best facial cleansers for your skin

VIDEO: How this entrepreneur is helping the people of Ukraine
4:01

How this entrepreneur is helping the people of Ukraine

Alice Min Soo Chun, the co-founder and CEO of Solight Design, gave thousands of collapsible, portable solar light lanterns to people in Ukraine.

Up Next in news

Dazzling lantern shows illuminate night sky in Lunar New Year celebrations

Dazzling lantern shows illuminate night sky in Lunar New Year celebrations

January 23, 2020
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.