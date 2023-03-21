Estimated 65,000 staff to strike in LA school district

1:20newsEducationMarch 21, 2023Estimated 65,000 staff to strike in LA school districtSchool staffers, including hospital workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants, went on strike on Tuesday, calling for a 30% pay increase and better staffing in schools.Up Next in newsViolent protests over French president's push to raise retirement ageMarch 18, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022