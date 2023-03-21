This week from 40 Boxes: Deals on spring goodies and more

VIDEO: Estimated 65,000 staff to strike in LA school district
1:20

Estimated 65,000 staff to strike in LA school district

School staffers, including hospital workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants, went on strike on Tuesday, calling for a 30% pay increase and better staffing in schools.

Up Next in news

Violent protests over French president's push to raise retirement age

Violent protests over French president's push to raise retirement age

March 18, 2023
VIDEO: MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

February 28, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.