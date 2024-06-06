3:40newsJoe BidenJune 6, 2024Exclusive: Biden tells Muir US weapons will not be used to strike Moscow, KremlinPresident Biden tells David Muir U.S. weapons will not be used to strike Moscow or the Kremlin in response to Putin’s statement about authorization of American weapons inside Russia.Up Next in newsExclusive: Biden tells Muir US weapons will not be used to strike Moscow, KremlinJune 6, 2024How Matt Gutman escaped a sinking car on live TVMay 22, 2024The 2024 total eclipse seen across North AmericaApril 8, 2024