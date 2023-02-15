'GMA3' Deals & Steals on beauty bargains

5:13
  • news
  • February 15, 2023

FAA to form safety review team to examine US aviation system

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will form a safety review team to take a closer look at the nation’s aviation system after a series of close calls.

