Fallout from East Palestine train crisis

1:01newsMarch 2, 2023Fallout from East Palestine train crisisTwo senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would enhance safety precautions for trains carrying hazardous material, requiring that wheels be scanned for heat every 10 miles.Up Next in newsBipartisan group will introduce legislation to regulate railroad industryMarch 1, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022