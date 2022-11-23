'GMA3' Power Hour: It's a pre-Black Friday blowout!

VIDEO: FBI opens investigation into Shanquella Robinson death
2:47
  • news
  • November 23, 2022

FBI opens investigation into Shanquella Robinson death

ABC News' Matt Rivers reports on the desperate search for answers surrounding the death of North Carolina native Shanquella Robinson at a luxury resort in Mexico.

Up Next in news

Growing questions over death of American tourist in Mexico

Growing questions over death of American tourist in Mexico

November 18, 2022
VIDEO: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

November 14, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.