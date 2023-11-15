1:15Federal government overhauls college financial aid formsnewsEducationNovember 15, 2023Federal government overhauls college financial aid formsABC News got an exclusive look at the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms that go live on Dec. 31, impacting millions of students who use them to apply to colleges.Up Next in newsGraduate begins journey of paying off student loanNovember 14, 2023Biden set to meet with Xi in high-stakes San Francisco summitNovember 15, 2023Israeli military conducts ‘targeted’ raid on Gaza hospitalNovember 15, 2023