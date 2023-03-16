Federal judge in Texas hears arguments over abortion pill

1:10newsMarch 16, 2023Federal judge in Texas hears arguments over abortion pillA ruling from a federal judge in Texas, that may come as soon as Friday, could potentially block use of an abortion medication across the United States.Up Next in newsFederal judge weighs FDA abortion pill case that may restrict access nationwideMarch 16, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022