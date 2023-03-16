'GMA' Deals & Steals on daily problem-solvers

VIDEO: Federal judge in Texas hears arguments over abortion pill
1:10

Federal judge in Texas hears arguments over abortion pill

A ruling from a federal judge in Texas, that may come as soon as Friday, could potentially block use of an abortion medication across the United States.

