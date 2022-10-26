'GMA3' Deals & Steals for your next adventure

VIDEO: Fetterman and Oz face off in Pennsylvania Senate debate
3:12

Fetterman and Oz face off in Pennsylvania Senate debate

ABC News' Rachel Scott reports on the highly anticipated Pennsylvania Senate debate, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz discussed abortion, inflation and crime.

