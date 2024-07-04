2:29newsWildfiresJuly 4, 2024Several firefighters injured battling Thompson fire in northern CaliforniaMore than 1,400 firefighters are working around the clock to tackle the flames just north of Sacramento, which have burned over 3,500 acres and are only 7% contained.Up Next in newsMan critically hurt in Brooklyn fire, e-bike battery probed as cause June 27, 2024FBI announces $10,000 reward for info on cause of deadly New Mexico firesJune 24, 2024America Strong: California firefighters saving lives and making new livesJune 24, 2024