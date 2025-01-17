2:35newsWildfiresJanuary 17, 2025Firefighters race to contain flames before winds pick back upOfficials in Southern California are sounding the alarm that the lull in deadly fire conditions is only temporary and there are more extreme winds on the horizon next week.Up Next in newsDisplaced residents up against LA real estate’s biggest threat: price gougingJanuary 17, 2025Altadena family loses two homes in Eaton FireJanuary 16, 2025California Attorney General warns against scammers targeting wildfire victimsJanuary 16, 2025