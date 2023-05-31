Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

1:47newsMay 31, 2023Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementiaThe wife of former President Jimmy Carter “continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring ... and visits with loved ones,” the Carter Center said.Up Next in newsRosalynn Carter's advocacy work spotlit after dementia diagnosisMay 30, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shoppingApril 13, 2023