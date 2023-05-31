Memorial Day deals you can still shop

VIDEO: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
1:47

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter “continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring ... and visits with loved ones,” the Carter Center said.

